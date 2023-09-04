FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Barclays began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $43.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

