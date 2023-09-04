First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 575 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in State Street by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,555,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Street by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,769,000 after purchasing an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.58. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

