First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Up 0.6 %

PINS stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,482 shares of company stock valued at $23,537,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.