First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Block by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 10.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Block by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Block by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $2,310,864. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.