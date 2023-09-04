First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 17.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 276,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $846,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. FMC Co. has a one year low of $85.68 and a one year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

