First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.4 %

WPC stock opened at $65.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.