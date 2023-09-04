First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 87,166 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of YETI worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in YETI by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,673,000 after buying an additional 803,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 669,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in YETI by 10,562.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 585,171 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on YETI from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $402.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

