First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,625 Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23.
About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF
