First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,625 Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 8.33% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $94.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.