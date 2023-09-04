First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

CTRA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

