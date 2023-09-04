First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $319.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

