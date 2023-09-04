First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 489.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,802 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

