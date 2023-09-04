First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $85.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

