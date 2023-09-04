First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Moelis & Company worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MC opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 452.84%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.