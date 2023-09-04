First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 72.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 976,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,923,000 after purchasing an additional 540,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 1.2 %

Entegris stock opened at $102.49 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 170.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

