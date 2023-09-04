First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,234 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in BCE by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $49.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.50%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

