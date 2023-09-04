First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $79.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.