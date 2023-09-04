First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,681 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE OMC opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,638. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

