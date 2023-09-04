First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $988,145,000 after purchasing an additional 918,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $911.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $882.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

