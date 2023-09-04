First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $3,646,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Dividend Announcement

NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

