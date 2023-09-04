First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 772.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $159,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

