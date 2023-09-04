First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $827,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

