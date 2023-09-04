First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $106.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

