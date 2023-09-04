First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 906 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

