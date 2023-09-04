First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,335 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,507,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $59.24 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

