First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 31,690 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,690 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

