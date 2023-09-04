FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) & Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Critical Review

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance N/A 50.95% 3.25% FinVolution Group 19.79% 19.92% 11.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Better Home & Finance and FinVolution Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A FinVolution Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

FinVolution Group has a consensus target price of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.45%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

This table compares Better Home & Finance and FinVolution Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance N/A N/A $8.74 million 0.07 11.50 FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.90 $328.60 million $1.19 4.30

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. FinVolution Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinVolution Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Better Home & Finance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage banks and brokers company. It was formerly known as Avex Funding Corporation and changed its name to Better Mortgage Corporation in January 2017. The company is based in New York, New York.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

