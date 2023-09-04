Financial Contrast: Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) versus Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vivos Therapeutics and Hypertension Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Hypertension Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -121.40% -354.65% -133.79% Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Hypertension Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.02 million 0.48 -$23.84 million ($0.71) -0.36 Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hypertension Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivos Therapeutics.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Richmond Hill, Canada.

