Financial Analysis: Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -12.78% N/A -33.59% QuantaSing Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Youdao and QuantaSing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuantaSing Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 110.36%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

This table compares Youdao and QuantaSing Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $745.03 million 0.69 -$105.41 million ($0.78) -5.28 QuantaSing Group $403.17 million 0.92 -$32.82 million N/A N/A

QuantaSing Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Youdao beats QuantaSing Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, Youdao Sports, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, Chinese painting, Erhu, and data analytics courses to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. It also provides marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

