Financial Analysis: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) versus NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NWTN alerts:

Volatility and Risk

NWTN has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$40.72 million N/A N/A Fisker $340,000.00 6,015.92 -$547.50 million ($1.66) -3.59

This table compares NWTN and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker.

Profitability

This table compares NWTN and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A N/A Fisker -39,127.70% -109.16% -33.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NWTN and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 3 2 4 0 2.11

Fisker has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 60.33%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than NWTN.

About NWTN

(Get Free Report)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA. It integrates design, life-style personalization, IoT connectivity, autonomous driving technology, and green energy eco-systems for future mobility solutions. The company also involved in the wholesale and retail of vehicles; and provision of business management, operations, commercialization, as well as design and technology development services. NWTN Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.