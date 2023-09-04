Financial Analysis: Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) versus Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -649.08% -10.15% -9.34% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -92.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Cosmos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 273.85 -$12.90 million ($0.16) -5.45 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.19 -$104.12 million ($0.08) -0.11

Analyst Ratings

Carbon Streaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosmos Group. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carbon Streaming currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 329.80%. Given Carbon Streaming’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Summary

Carbon Streaming beats Cosmos Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

