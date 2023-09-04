Fei USD Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003803 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $34.29 million and approximately $88,975.23 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,863.43 or 1.00127201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98272518 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $71,441.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

