Euro Coin One Day Volume Reaches $927,585.77 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $53.48 million and $927,585.77 worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 49,333,478 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

