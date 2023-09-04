Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $258.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $439.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.