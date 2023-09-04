Ethic Inc. Sells 703 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXR opened at $128.83 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.67 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average is $148.62.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.