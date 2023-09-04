Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.96. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

