Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,214 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

