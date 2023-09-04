Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,331 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.34.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $176.36.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

