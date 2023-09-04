Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,456 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $61.27 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

