Ethic Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,242.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 88,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 81,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,133,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 113,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $364.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $399.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

