Ethic Inc. Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Shares of PM opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.38.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
