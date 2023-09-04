Ethic Inc. Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $74.64 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,789,447. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

