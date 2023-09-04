Ethic Inc. Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WELL opened at $82.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.