Ethic Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $154.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

