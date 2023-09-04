Ethic Inc. Increases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

