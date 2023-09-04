Ethic Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,403 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,147 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday stock opened at $248.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

