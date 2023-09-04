Ethic Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 366.2% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,949,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 72.5% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $16,389,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

