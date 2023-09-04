Ethic Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

