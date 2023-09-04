Ethic Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $6,315,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

