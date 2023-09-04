Ethic Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after purchasing an additional 530,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,979,589 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,993,000 after purchasing an additional 402,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,953,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,926,000 after buying an additional 54,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

