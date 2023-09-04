Ethic Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 165.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

