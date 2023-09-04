Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.33.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

